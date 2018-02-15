James “Jim” Page, 74, of Bentonia died February 13, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral services are February 16 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Halford officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church.

Mr. Page was born Feb. 7, 1944 in Neshoba County to Elmo and Ellie Vadis Savell Page. He was retired from the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Richie Page; daughter, Christine Millican ; three stepsons, Bill Taylor, Richard Taylor and Jim Taylor; two step-daughters, Claudia Harris; granddaughter, Shelia Harris; sisters, Jenny Creel, Hazel Weatherby, Nikki Page Frazier, Linda Page, Ellen Lowery and Tina Gallagher; and brothers, James G. Page, Frank Page, Henry Page and Gary Page.

Serving as pallbearers will be the Men’s Breakfast Club of Mt. Olivet Church.