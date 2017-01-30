James "Billy" McConnell

James W. “Billy” McConnell, 87, of Yazoo City passed away at his residence Saturday Jan. 28th. He was a retired logger & member of First Baptist Church.

In 1940 Billy moved with his family to Tinsley, Ms. After graduating from Anding H.S. he attended Holmes Jr. College where he played baseball. After attending Holmes he followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work in the oil field. He worked in all jobs and finished up his oil field career as a consultant to Shell Oil Co.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years; Jeanne Glisson McConnell, sons; Clay (Ramona) McConnell, Mike McConnell and Marc McConnell all of Yazoo City. Grandchildren Candin McConnell (Justin) Phillips of Travelers Rest, SC, Lakken McConnell, Makenzie McConnell, Mindy (Trey) Morgan, Jay McConnell, Austin McConnell all of Yazoo City, and Will (Desiree) McConnell of Natchez and a great-grandson; Parker McConnell of Natchez

Mr. McConnell was preceded in death by a son; William Kevin McConnell.

Visitation and services will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with visitation Tuesday, January 31 5– 7 P.M. Services will be Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 A.M.Bruiralwill follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Rev. Leroy Fenton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to alz.org, the Alzheimer’s Association.