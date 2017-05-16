Irma Sandifer Phillips

Irma Louise Sandifer Phillips, 89, died on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in the Sardis Nursing Home. 
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.Wednesday, May 17 followed by services at 11 a.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City.
 
 
