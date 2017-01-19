Ina Harris Cannan, 95 years of age, passed away January 16, 2017 and went to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was born May 21, 1921 in Dover, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph V. Cannan; they were married 65 years.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp