Hugh L. Mathews III, 63, of Benton passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center Yazoo.

Visitation is Friday at 10 a.m. at Benton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. George Buell officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery, Greenbriar, on Mathews farm in Benton.

Mr. Mathews was born May 1, 1954 in Yazoo County to Hugh L. Mathews Jr. and Ponzele Netherland Mathews. He was a retired postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, a farmer, and a member of Benton United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Virginia “Gee Gee” Mathews; sons, Marcus Hugh Mathews (Jeania) of Wetumpka, Ala. and Jared Thomas Mathews (Margaret) of Ridgeland; grandchildren, Annaclaire Mathews, Kimberly Mathews, Kate Lynn Mathews, Jared Ridge Mathews, Gabriel Rome Mathews and Kole Mathews; sister, Leslie Potter (Brent) of Bentonia; nephew, Taylor Potter and niece, Holly Gullett.