Gordie Lee Kight, 82, went to his Heavenly home Sunday, May 28, 2017

He was born January 1, 1935 in Yazoo County, the son of Gordie and Mandy Shivers Kight.

At the age of 22, Gordie was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was later honorably discharged. Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Kuhn, and they married in 1958. They had four children, Charlotte Ann, Robert Lee, Stephen Lee, and Phillip Ray. Gordie always worked hard to provide for his family. He worked the day shift at AMCO and night shift at Southern Bag, both in Yazoo City. Although he worked these long hours, he made sure he had his family in church on Sunday. He was very dedicated to our Lord and Savior.

Gordie would witness to anyone he came in contact with. In 1983, Barbara became ill with cancer. He was her caretaker in every way until she went to her Heavenly home. She left behind two young boys that he took very good care of. When Phillip was in the 9th grade, Gordie received an award for being a dedicated parent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons; Robert Lee and Stephen, brothers; Kenny and Joe Kight; and sisters, Louise Brooks and Catherine White.

Survivors include his children; Charlotte Sanders (Garland) from Odessa, Texas and Phillip Kight of Eden; grandchildren, Marcus Sanders (Lauren) of Odessa, Texas and Crystal Kidd (Jake); great-grandchildren, Austin and Marcus Sanders, Jalaynie, Luke, Libby, Jennedy, and Callye Kidd all of Odessa, TX and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Thursday, June 2 from 5-7 p.m. with the funeral service Friday June 2 at 2 p.m. also at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.