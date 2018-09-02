Geraldine Kain, 72, of Satartia passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Kain was a homemaker and a member of Satartia First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, William C. “Bill” Kain; daughter, Michelle Foster (Michael); granddaughter, Ashley Edwards, both of Jamestown, N.C.; brother, Billy Joe Ragland (Deb) of Bentonia; sisters, Carol Parrett and Frances Lloyd (Jack) both of Inverness and numerous nieces and nephews.