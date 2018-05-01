Freddie Stevens

Freddie Lamar Stevens, 66, of the Little Yazoo community passed away at his residence Thursday, January 4, 2018. Retired from Mississippi Power & Light Company, he was also owner-operator of Stevens Auto Body and Wrecker Service. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife Elaine Lancaster Stevens, Son; Chad Stevens, 5 grandchildren, and a brother Ellis Eugene Stevens all of Bentonia.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; Ellis & Hazel Porter Stevens, granddaughter; Kayla Stevens, son; Ryan Stevens, 3 brothers & a sister.

Visitation will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Friday, January 5 from 5-7 P.M.

Services are Saturday, January 6 at 2:30 P.M. At Stricklin-King Chapel with Rev. William Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Central Holmes Cemetery on Dover Road in Yazoo County.