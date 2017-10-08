Fred Stovall Sligh, 84, died, Aug. 7, 2017 at his home in Bentonia.
Funeral services were Thursday at Scotland Baptist Church with Rev. Glen Allen officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm