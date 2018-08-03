Ethel “Sister” Coghlan Cliburn passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at The Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, March 9 at 1 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. service at the Church of God of Prophecy in Yazoo City with Rev. Andy May and Rev. Matt Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Holly Bluff under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cliburn was born Nov. 6, 1932. She was a dietician at Sunflower Food Store in Yazoo City and a member of Holly Bluff Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband; Alcy “Sonny” Cliburn; sons, Tom Clements, Steve Clements and Wayne Clements; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd Henry “Son” Coghlan; and sisters, Mary Dorris and Sylvia Coghlan, all of Holly Bluff.

Serving as pallbearers are Joe Cliburn, Mike Cliburn, Doye Barnes, William Dorris, John Edwards and Bennett Dorris.