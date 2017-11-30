Mrs. Essie Mae Jefferson Gaines, 91, died Nov. 12, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 4 at Mt. Vernon Church in Yazoo City.

Mrs. Gaines was born to the late Josie Della Strong Jefferson and Aaron Jefferson in Yazoo City on January 9, 1926. She was the first child of three daughters.

She was a longtime educator and librarian with work experiences teaching high school in Magnolia, at McNair High School in Belzoni, at Montgomery High School in Louise and at Yazoo City High School where she also served as a librarian.

She continued her education in Library Management at Jackson State University and the University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana. She retired as a librarian in Yazoo City.

Survivors include her wonderful and supportive children, Mrs. Sandra Louise Gaines (James) of Tallahassee, Fla. and Louis M. Gaines (Patricia) of Jackson; four grandchildren, Denarieka S. Kemoi (Philip) of Brandon; Louis M. Gaines Jr. (Ayhana) of Pensacola, Fla., Sondra D. Gaines of Brandon and Lindsey M. Gaines of Hattiesburg; four lovable great-grandchildren; her only living sibling, Mrs. Catherine J. Brent (Aubry); her deceased sister’s spouse; her brother-in-law, Timothy Crudup; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and a special lifelong friend, Mr. Garnett C. Taylor of Diamond Bar, California.