Elizabeth Darlene Cain, 57, died Jan. 12, 2018.

Funeral services are Jan. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Scotland Baptist Church with Rev. Glen Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Ms. Cain was born Sept. 24, 1960 in Yazoo County to Louis and Barbara Howell Cain. She was a homemaker and a member of Scotland Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara J. Cain, father, Louis Cain; sisters, Pamela Isonhood of Bentonia and Jennifer M. Penalver of Vicksburg; a brother, Danny Cain; and a nephew, Kohlson Moeller.

Serving as pallbearers are Randy Terry, Tim Davis, Chase Skinner, Sammy Foster, Thomas Evans, Tony Jennings and Thomas Hawk.