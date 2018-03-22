Edna Hancock

Edna M. Hancock, 79, of the Mechanicsburg community of Yazoo County, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Visitation will be Friday March 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home

Funeral services are Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Sones, Rev. Bill Hutto and Rev. Josh Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Hancock Family Cemetery in Mechanicsburg.

Mrs. Hancock was born Nov. 30, 1938 in Hollandale to Radford and Myrtle Phillips New. She was a homemaker and a member of Hebron Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Wayne Hancock.

Survivors include her sons. Mike Hancock, Tommy Hancock and David Hancock; daughters, Debbie Moore, Phyllis Moore, and Tracy McGraw, all of Bentonia; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Fay Couch and Freddie Sadrage, both of Ocean Springs; and her brothers, Willie Earl New of Madison and Max New of Bentonia.

Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Coleman, Chris Moore, Caleb Sibley, Robbie King. Jessie Duell, Josh Sadler, Brent Burrough, Neal McCarty and Brad Manor.