Doris Dixon, 91, of Yazoo City passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at The Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. A homemaker she was a member of The First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Dixon and Jimmy Dixon, both of Yazoo City, and Chris Dixon of Vicksburg; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and half-sister Ellen Matthews of Canton.

Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Dixon.

Services will be Wednesday, February 14 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 1 p.m. followed by services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Black Jack Cemetery.

Rev Charlie Wingard will officiate, and her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.