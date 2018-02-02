Dennis H. “Fig” Newton, 68, of Yazoo City passed away Monday, January 29, 2018 at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Mr. Newton was born March 2, 1949 to Claude Lamar Newton and Helen Fancher Newton. He was an iron worker and attended the Church of God.

Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, February 2 at 6 p.m. at The Yazoo City Church of God on 15th St.

Survivors include his son; Cole Newton of Flora, daughter; Laureen Hunt of Gulfport, and sisters; Jan Keefer (David) of May Pearl, Texas, and Brenda Howell (Grady) of Yazoo City.

Fig was preceded in death by; brother Thomas Lamar "Johnny" Newton and his parents; Claude and Helen Newton.