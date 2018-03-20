Cynthia “Cyndi” Gail Hilderbrand, 58, of the Phoenix community in Yazoo County, died Thursday, March 15, 2017.

Funeral services were Monday at Remus Cemetery in Carthage. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hilderbrand born July 5, 1949 in Yazoo County to Dorman and Eilene Fredricks Mooney. She was a homemaker and a member of Ogden Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Hilderbrand; daughter, Colbie Hilderbrand; and a sister, Brenda Chain of Brandon.