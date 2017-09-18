Charles Ray Roark, 81, died Sept. 16, 2017 at his home in Benton.

Visitation is Tuesday from `1-2:30 p.m. at Benton Baptist Church.

Funeral services are Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Benton Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Roark was born March 12, 1936 in Montgomery County to Ernest Lamar Roark and Caley Taylor Roark. He was retired from the engineering department of Mississippi Chemical Corporation and a member of Benton Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Gabriel Miller; and a brother, Perry Lamar Roark.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Roark, of Benton; two daughters, Linda Ochenschlager of Highland Ranch, Colo., and Debra Roark Mires of Midlothian, Texas; a son, Henry Lamar Roark of Orlando, Fla. six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Bill Oldham Jr., Mike Swindle, Jason Mires, Bickhen Forshee, Mac Smith, Chet Melton and Josh Dungan.