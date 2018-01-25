Charles Moore

Charles E. Moore, 82, of Rolling Fork passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at The Sharkey Issaquena Memorial Hospital in Rolling Fork.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Moore was a retired farmer and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors include his brothers, Roman Moore of Lexington, Jimmy G. Moore of Yazoo City, Otto Moore of Vicksburg, Travis Moore of New Orleans, David Moore of Holly Bluff, Douglas Moore of Greenville and Richard Moore of New Orleans; and his sisters, Beulah Yates of Lexington and Amelia Pugh of Yazoo City.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Garland and Jim Alilene Hern Moore.