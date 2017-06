Memorial services for Cecil L. Davis, 59, who passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Ferriday, La. will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia, La. with Brother Russell Wagoner officiating under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

