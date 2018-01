Carol Kay Willingham, 75, of Benton originally of Yazoo City passed away Thursday January 4, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center- Yazoo. A retired LPN at King's Daughters Hospital she was a member of Fletchers Chapel United Methodist Church.

