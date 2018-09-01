Carlee House

Carlee S. House, 83, of the Midway Community in Yazoo County passed away at her residence Tuesday January 9, 2018.

A homemaker, she was a member of Midway Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter; Kathy L. Pigg, sons; Steven House, Mark House, David House, and John House all of Benton, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sisters Ida Ward of Benton, and Ruby Ward of Vicksburg, brothers; J. T. Saxton and Howard Saxton both of Yazoo City.

Carlee was preceded in death by 2 sisters and a brother.

Services will be Saturday, January 13th at Midway Missionary Baptist Church on Eden- Midway Road in Yazoo County with visitation starting at 9:00 A.M. Until the 10:00 A.M. Service.

Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with Rev. Jessie Byrd officiating.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City has been entrusted with handling the arrangements