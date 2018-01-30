MSgt. Bobby King Jr. USAF (Ret.), 53, passed away December 19, 2017 unexpectedly in Bossier City, La.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 7 at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery.

MSgt. King was born October 31, 1964 in Jonesville, La. to Bobby and Catherine Peyton King. MSgt. King was raised in Yazoo City and attended Yazoo City High School, Class of 1982, where he was a member of the National Honor Society.

Upon joining the United States Air Force, MSgt. King traveled the world and was stationed in Italy, Saudi Arabia, England and Salt Lake City before settling in Bossier City.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Catherine Clanton of Yazoo City, and Bobby King Sr. of Jonesville, La.

Survivors include his son, Jared King of Shreveport, La.; his half-brother and sister, Mark Taylor of Madison, Tenn. and Lisa Foster of Hattiesburg; and his aunt and step-father, Joanna Williams and Les Clanton of Yazoo City.