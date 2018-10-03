Billy J. Neely, 80, of Bentonia passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Central Holmes Cemetery with Rev. Charles Moore officiating.

Mr. Neely retired from Stricklin-King Funeral Home where he was employed for 52 years. He was a member and Deacon of Benton Baptist Church. He was born August 7, 1937 in Bentonia to Gaddis Otto Neely and Jewel Fisher Neely.

Mr. Neely is survived by two daughters Dawn Kirk (Henry) of Yazoo City and Dana Shipp (Trey) of Bentonia. He was also survived by four grandchildren, Alicia Kirk Powell, Neil Kirk, Bucky Shipp, and Lake Shipp, and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Neely was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanette A. Neely, of 57 years.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Holmes Cemetery or the Alzheimer’s Association.