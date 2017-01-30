Ada Mae Lewis Martin, 82, died at River Region in Vicksburg, MS on January 29, 2017. She was the daughter of Willie and Lutra Lewis. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. After moving to Vicksburg, she was blessed to find a new church home and friends at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her brother, Billy Lewis, daughters Pam Powers, Deborah (Charlie) Whitefield, Judy (Victor) Mello, and son Vaiden Martin; Grandchildren Frank (Kayla) Burrell, Jessica (Chris) Bibler, and Kelsey Whitefield; Great-Grandchildren Alex, Peyton, Max, Cole, Adalyn and Logan; Great-Great-Grandchildren Dawson, Oakley and Lyric and some very special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Vaiden, Granddaughter Jennifer and brother J.B. Lewis

Ada loved her family and always welcomed anyone into her home. Her greatest joy was the untold number of people that gathered around her table for just coffee, cake and conversation or the huge holiday feast she prepared for so many years. She had a wonderful sense of humor and never met a stranger. Her unconditional love for her family and friends will be forever missed.

Services and visitation will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel in Yazoo City Wednesday, February 1st with visitation beginning at noon followed by services at 2 P.M. Internment will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery on Highway 433 West in Yazoo County.

Rev. Mitch Cochran and Rev. Dwight Sibley will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers are Russell Lewis, Bill Lewis, Ronnie Lewis, Chris Bibler, Jerry Seale, Butch Hammack.