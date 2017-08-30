Yazoo County to receive $3.52 million for April storm cleanup

U.S. Senators Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), announce the approval of more than $10.1 million in grants to offset debris removal costs associated with tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding in Mississippi in late April.

Four Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance grants have been awarded for Holmes, Montgomery, and Yazoo counties, and the City of Durant. These areas are included in a federal disaster declaration issued in May following damages sustained during a deadly April 30 storm system that affected at least 20 counties.

“The fatal spring storms in Mississippi caused significant damage and these Federal Emergency Management Agency resources will help communities complete recovery efforts,” Cochran said.

“Mississippi communities were hit hard by April’s severe weather,” Wicker said. “Although these grants will not bring back the lives that were lost, I am confident that they will help these communities get back on their feet after this disaster,” Wicker said.

FEMA is providing: $3.52 million for Yazoo County, 88 percent of the $4.0 million total project cost; $3.47 million for Holmes County, 80 percent of the $4.34 million total project cost; $1.63 million for Montgomery County, 81 percent of the $2.03 million total project cost; and $1.53 million for the City of Durant, 80 percent of $1.92 million total project cost. State and local resources are required to meet the remaining cost-share.