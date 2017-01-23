Yazoo County Livestock Show Saturday

The Yazoo County Livestock Show Association will hold the 2017 Yazoo County 4-H Livestock Show at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the 4-H show barn, located on Gordon Avenue, across from Manchester Academy in Yazoo City.

Admission is free.

Approximately 35 exhibitors, aged eight to eighteen, will show more than 100 animals in the categories of lambs, goats, beef and dairy cattle, and swine. The exhibitors will then travel in upcoming weeks to compete in the Southwest District and Dixie National Junior Round-up livestock shows in Jackson at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Youngsters under eight will get a chance to show 4-H animals at the Yazoo County Livestock Show in the Under Eight Showmanship divisions. There will be a concession stand featuring pork sandwiches, drinks, and snacks. The directors of the Yazoo County Livestock Show Association invite you to come and spend a day of fun and family activity, providing you and your children the opportunity to view the show animals up close and to see what showing animals is all about.

You are also invited to the Yazoo County Livestock Show Association Banquet, which will be held on Friday, January 27, at 6 p.m., in the Benton Academy gym.

The banquet will feature musical entertainment by noted local entertainer Etta Nolan Saxton, as well as the crowning of the 2017 Yazoo County Livestock Show Queen and Princesses.

A $25 membership in the Yazoo County Livestock Show Association also provides admission for you and your immediate family to the YCLSA banquet.

Carry-out plates will be available at 5 p.m. at a separate serving line; carry-out plates are limited to four per membership. Memberships may be paid at the door, and those memberships which have been paid prior to the banquet will be checked via a membership list upon admission to the banquet.

If you would like to pay for your membership in advance, a check for $25, made payable to “Yazoo County Livestock Show Association” or “YCLSA”, may be brought during normal business hours to the Yazoo County office of Mississippi State University Extension, located on the top floor of the County Office Building on Broadway Street in Yazoo City, no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 26.

Please contact the Extension office at 662-746-2453 for more information.