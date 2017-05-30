Yazoo County declared primary disaster area

“Emergency loans for farmers, ranchers, and operators are available through the Yazoo County Office of the Farm Service Agency,” William L. Leflore, Jr., FSA Acting Farm Loan Manager, said.

According to Leflore, this authority is pursuant to President Trump’s declaration on May 22, 2017, of a major disaster in Mississippi caused by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred onApril 30, 2017.

As a result, Yazoo County has been designated a primary natural disaster area eligible for Federal Disaster assistance pursuant to Section 321 (a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act.

Applications for assistance in the disaster-stricken county will be accepted by FSA through January 22, 2018.

Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow up to 100 percent of their actual physical loss or the amount needed to restore their operation to its pre-disaster condition, whichever is less. The new emergency loan and outstanding principal balance of any existing emergency loan owed by the applicant or any individual member of an entity cannot exceed $500,000.00.

FSA emergency loans cover losses from designated disasters and are made to qualified farmers who cannot obtain credit from other lenders in the local area.