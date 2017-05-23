Wolf Lake closed to recreational boating due to flooding

As of Monday night, the Mississippi River reached 48.1 feet on the Vicksburg gauge and 86.7 feet on the Steel Bayou Landside gauge.

Pursuant to the order of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, as authorized by the Commission earlier this month, effective immediately all areas within the state inundated by Mississippi River floodwaters are declared to be “no wake” zones, and any boating in affected areas, other than by people with property in affected areas, is discouraged.

In addition, Wolf Lake is closed to all recreational boating activities until this order is rescinded. Boating on Wolf Lake, other than by people with property in the affected area, is closed and no-wake zones will be enforced.