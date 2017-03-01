Walmart opens local hiring center

Mayor Diane Delaware said Walmart will open its doors in March, and she urges citizens to remain professional as the hiring process begins locally.

“I would like to announce that Walmart will open on March 15 with a very grand opening,” Delaware said, during the city council meeting Wednesday. “And they are currently hiring.”

Job applications must be completed online at www.walmartstores.com/careers

Walmart has established a local hiring office, which is located inside the former office of Dr. Walter Burnett at 748 Fifteenth St. in the McDade’s shopping center. The hiring site will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be computers available to use for filling out applications. If you have already completed an application online, call 746-5125 to schedule an appointment.

Delaware said there were about 20 people in the office seeking employment information when she visited recently.

Delaware urges citizens to be mindful that Walmart associates are “watching” them. She hopes all citizens will remain professional as the business continues its hiring process.

Delaware said if citizens are pursuing employment with Walmart, they must act and dress like a professional.