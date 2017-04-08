Veteran law enforcement officer named assistant police chief

Yazoo City welcomes its new assistant police chief who will bring over 30 years of experience to the department.

Ron Sampson Sr., a Laurel native, joined the Yazoo City Police Department Wednesday, and he is already making plans to bring peace of mind to the community.

“I want to make sure everybody can sit on their porch and enjoy a quality of life without a major nuisance,” Sampson said. “Policing is all about serving and being able to find a condition and making it better.”

Sampson brings a wealth of knowledge from a career that spans over three decades, having recently worked with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson Police Department.

Sampson said his first project will revolve around community outreach.

“The chief and I have spoken about redoing neighborhood watches,” Sampson said. “We are also hoping to find the monies to put together a plan for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen involving a crime prevention unit. We would like to have a couple of officers reaching out and talking to victims.”

Chief Andre Lloyd is excited about bringing Sampson on board, having worked without an assistant for the past seven months.

“He is very knowledgeable and brings a lot to the table,” Lloyd said. “Having him relieves a lot of pressure that I have had to endure over the last seven months. It’s beneficial that he’s here to help me organize a police department the way I had planned.”

Lloyd said that some of his plans to improve the department have been delayed because of his extra duties with the lack of an assistant.

“But now we are working to build, improve and change the department so our citizens and businesses can feel safe,” Lloyd said. “We want to make our city more inviting.”