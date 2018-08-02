Two suspects still wanted in Patterson Road murder case

Investigators continue to search for two suspects whose attempted armed robbery led to murder in rural Yazoo County last week.

Terry Gann, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said authorities are looking for a black male and another unknown masked subject who left the murder scene in a silver vehicle.

Henry Glen Renfrow died from a gunshot wound after an armed suspect, wearing a mask, entered his home with a rifle demanding money.

The murder occurred around 9:25 a.m. Thursday at Renfrow’s home, located at 3430 Patterson Rd.

Gann said a silver car with two passengers stopped near Renfrow’s home, with a black male approaching the home to ask for water.

“A black male came to the door asking for water, saying their car was running hot,” Gann said. “There were two females and three males inside the home. But other than the victim, only one person inside the home actually saw the suspects.”

After one suspect asked for a larger water container, another subject entered the home wearing a mask and holding a rifle, demanding money.

Gann said Renfrow’s son grabbed the barrel of the rifle and attempted to take it away from the suspect. During the struggle, Renfrow ran behind his son to help him when the suspect shot him.

The two suspects then fled the scene in the same silver vehicle.

Gann said the description of the masked, armed suspect is unknown at this time.

“Everyone who was in the home has been questioned and released,” Gann said. “We believe their stories all checked out. We have a suspect who we are looking for to question, but we still need help from the public.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is also assisting the sheriff’s department with this case.

To report a tip in this murder case, call Crimestoppers at 746-TIPS.