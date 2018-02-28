There is still time to register for youth baseball and softball in Yazoo

With the spring season just around the corner, there is still time to register for Little League.

Baseball and softball organizers continue to make the final preparations for a new season.

Both programs are an excellent way to introduce children to the sport and to help improve their skills year after year.

Registration for baseball has been held every Saturday for the last couple of weeks.

Nathan Burton, Dixie Youth Baseball President, said that registration is much lower this year than in the past.

"We currently have 215 players registered," said Burton. "Normally, we have 300 or more players."

Burton said that programs like Dixie Youth are important for kids because they help with physical development, teach teamwork and discipline, builds endurance and character, and promotes healthy competition. He added that the programs also allow adults to teach the love for baseball, helping boost self-esteem for the players.

Parents are also encouraged to participate in the programs as coaches or as volunteers, so that the whole family can be involved.

The final deadline for registration for Dixie Youth Baseball is on Sunday, March 11, which will include a $25 late fee for any children enrolled in the program after March 1.

Registration rates for the different age ranges are: $50 for Jr. T-Ball (3-4 yr); $60 for T-Ball (5-6 yr); $85 for Coach Pitch (7-8 yr); $90 for Minor League (9-10 yr); and $90 for Major League (11-12 yr).

Parents can still register children for the programs online at www.yazoodixieyouth.com.

Burton said that he will be available to help answer any questions about the programs, volunteering, or the registration process.

Burton may be contacted by phone or email at 571-3810 or yazoodyb@outlook.com.

Dixie Youth Softball

Dixie Youth Girls softball is still open for registration also.

Tracie Alexander, League Commissioner, also said that the numbers are lower for softball this year.

"As of today we have about 95 girls signed up; that's 60 less than last year." said Alexander.

Alexander said that team sports can be a good experience for kids, teaching them the importance of sportsmanship and how to be part of a team. She added that parents can get involved too by being there and cheering on their kids when they play, or by volunteering as a coach or an umpire.

"We need the support of our parents to keep this program alive," said Alexander.

Dixie Youth Girls Softball will be hosting a final in-person signup session on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Wardell Leach Sports Complex. Forms can also bee submitted online at www.yazoodixiegirls.com.

If the weather permits, the girls can also come out to the softball fields and showcase their skills for the coaches and other volunteers before the team drafts take place.

The final deadline for girls softball is March 4. There are no late fees this year, but parents are encouraged to register kids as soon as possible.

The registration prices for the different age groups for girls are as follows: $70 for 4-6 yr olds, $85 for 7-8 yr olds, and $90 for ages 9-12.

Dixie Youth Sports will also be conducting an equipment drive for people to donate baseball and softball supplies and gear to be used in the upcoming season.

For questions about Dixie Youth Girls softball, contact Tracie Alexander at 662-571-2153.