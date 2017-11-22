State troopers begin holiday traffic enforcement tonight

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2017 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 22, at 6 p.m. and conclude Sunday, November 26, at midnight.

In an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period. As part of Operation CARE, all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues. Safety checkpoints will also be established during the period to remove impaired drivers from the roadways and promote seatbelt usage.

During the period in 2016, MHP investigated 171 crashes with 2 fatalities and made 67 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.