Sixty-four samples test negative for Chronic Wasting Disease, more tests coming

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks began Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling efforts on February 23, 2018 in the 5-mile CWD Containment Zone.

Sixty-four samples were collected and submitted for testing. The results were returned on March 5 indicating all samples were “not detected for CWD”.

In addition, numerous samples from purported sick and road-killed deer have been submitted for testing and these results will be shared upon receipt.

DNA analysis was conducted on the CWD-positive buck that was collected in Issaquena County on January 25, 2018.

Results suggest the buck’s genetics match nearby free-range populations. MDWFP will continue to collect samples from the CWD Management Zone in an effort to determine the extent and prevalence of CWD in local deer populations.