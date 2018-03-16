Second escaped inmate captured

The second inmate who escaped from the Yazoo County Correctional Facility Thursday has been captured.

Reginald Luckett was found Friday afternoon hiding at Lintonia Apartments. Sheriff Jake Sheriff said that Luckett is now back in custody.

Luckett, who was facing burglary charges and a probation violation, escaped along with Richard Johnson, who was charged with murder.

Johnson was captured on Jefferson Street a few hours after escaping from the Yazoo County Correctional Facility.

Johnson was jailed on murder charges in the death of 33-year-old Yazoo City woman Keondra Williams, who was found dead in her car in the parking lot of Oakhaven Apartments in 2017.

This isn’t Johnson’s first time to escape from the county jail.

Johnson escaped before on previous charges and nearly drowned after jumping into a nearby canal. Johnson was apparently unable to swim and had to be rescued by a deputy.

Sheriff said the two inmates cut a hole in the jail fence during their recess period.

“They got out of the yard and then jumped the other jail fence, which is not a razor fence,” Sheriff said.

Sheriff said he is grateful to the Yazoo City Police Department and the Mississippi Department of Corrections for their assistance in locating the escaped inmates.