Runoff election Tuesday for mayor and Ward 4 alderman

A Democratic primary runoff election will be held next week for the city’s mayoral and Ward 4 posts.

Voters will return to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 27, to determine the Democratic primary winner between mayoral candidates, the incumbent Diane Delaware and Joseph Thomas Jr.; and Ward 4 aldermen candidates, the incumbent Aubry Brent Jr. and Joe Freeman.

Election officials said voter turnout was low during the first primary on Feb. 6. There are 8,674 active registered voters in Yazoo City. In the first Democratic primary, only 1,859 casted a vote.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voting precincts include Ward 1 at the Yazoo City Community Complex, the former junior high school; Ward 2, the Teen Center; Ward 3, the Washington Street fire station; and Ward 4, the L.T. Miller Community Center.

The winner of the mayoral primary will face independent Theodis Freeman in the general election on April 2.