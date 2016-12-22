Police warn of burglaries around the city, several arrests made

Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd warns residents to be extra cautious as burglaries have been on the rise during the holiday season.

Several arrests have been made, and officers are investigating other incidents.

Property crimes have been reported around the city. Lamar Avenue and North Street have been the areas where the most incidents have been reported. There have also been reports in the Wildwood Terrace area.

Lloyd urges anyone seeing any suspicious activity to contact the police department immediately. Officers will be increasing patrols.

More details will appear in the next edition of The Yazoo Herald.