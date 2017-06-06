Police seek identity of man killed after car hit by train

Yazoo City Police are seeking the identity of a man who died after the car he was riding in was struck by a train Monday night.

The driver, Jerry Welch, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The passenger, who died after being airlifted to Jackson, did not have any identification, and investigators are still working to determine his identity.

An Amtrak train collided with their vehicle when they attempted to beat it at a Yazoo City crossing.

The collision occurred at the railroad crossing at the Willie Morris Parkway near Walmart around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“The driver tried to beat the train, running around the crossing rails when the collision happened,” said Chief Andre Lloyd. “There were two passengers, and they were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. When officers got there, both passengers were found outside on the ground near the vehicle.”

Officers immediately notified Pafford EMS and called for two helicopters to airlift the passengers to a Jackson hospital.

Lloyd said the accident should serve as a reminder to drivers to not attempt to beat trains at railroad crossings.

“When those crossing are down, stop and wait,” Lloyd urges. “You don’t know the speed of the train. As heavy as the trains are, they can’t stop on a dime. Stop at those crossings, and let the trains go by.”

Lloyd said the film from the camera on the front of the train will be brought to the police department so investigators can see what happened leading up to the accident.