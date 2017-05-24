Parks and Recreation seeking new director

Yazoo’s Parks & Recreation Commission is seeking a new director after current director Henry Campbell announced that he is retiring this month.

The Parks & Recreation Board is seeking a candidate with relevant college education or at least five years experience directing a city or district recreation program in a similar size city.

Applications are due by June 9 at the Yazoo Parks & Recreation office at 82 Park Street, or mail to P.O. Box 9, Yazoo City, MS 39194.

The salary range for the director job is $38,000 to $54,000.