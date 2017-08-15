A Night for Hunters will help support students at Bentonia Gibbs Elementary

School has begun, and once again Satartia First has adopted Bentonia Gibbs Elementary - the largest elementary school in the county.

Of course, fall also means the return of hunting season, so as a kick-off to the new school year, in an effort to help students in need, Satartia First is hosting a Hunters Night Out on Thursday, August 24 at 7 p.m.

You know him from Shark Tank fame, and his work graces the homes of some of this nation's most affluent hunters. On August 24 Satartia First will welcome world renowned wildlife photographer and author, Stephen Kirkpatrick.

This hunter's night out will feature a multi-media presentation by Kirkpatrick and many of his God-stories from life and his travels.

Hunter or not, you do not want to miss this evening. Dessert and coffee will be served at 6:30 p.m., and Stephen Kirkpatrick will take the stage at 7 p.m.

THIS IS A TICKETED EVENT, but TICKETS ARE FREE!!

Because seating is limited at First Church in Satartia you will need a ticket, but the "price" is a simple asking. Each ticket will have a needs list attached, informing citizens of items which would greatly benefit the BGE adopt-a-school program.

Brother Royce Lott says that the hope is that each person attending this event will bring a few items from the list to help with Satartia First's back-to-school kickoff, but donations are not required. Pastor Lott goes on to say, "Stephen Kirkpatrick has been a long-time friend of our ministry, and I am excited about having an individual of his caliber in our community. Of course, Yazoo is known for its abundant wildlife, so it seemed natural that we would build our back-to-school kick off around an outdoor themed event."