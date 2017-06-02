Murder suspect in custody

The man suspected of killing four people early this morning has been arrested.

Bridell Barber, 27, was arrested in Jackson by U.S. Marshals.

Four men were murdered in Yazoo City around 1:30 a.m. outside of Club 66 on Eleventh Street.

The victims are not yet being identified.

Barber was charged in 2016 with the murder of Justin “Butch” Porter in an incident that took place outside of another Yazoo City nightclub.

