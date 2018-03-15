Murder suspect caught after escaping from jail, another escapee still at large

Investigators apprehended one inmate who escaped from the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility Thursday afternoon, but another inmate remained at large as of press time.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said Richard Johnson was caught on Jefferson Street a few hours after he escaped from the local county jail.

Johnson was jailed on murder charges in the death of 33-year-old Yazoo City woman Keondra Williams, who was found dead in her car in the parking lot of Oakhaven Apartments in 2017.

Johnson had attempted escape in the past from the local jail, but a deputy saved him from potentially drowning in a nearby canal.

As of press time, Sheriff said Reginald Luckett remains at large. The Holly Bluff native was jailed on burglary charges.

“He is not considered armed and dangerous,” Sheriff said. “Considering Johnson was jailed on murder charges, we consider Luckett not as dangerous with his burglary record.”

Sheriff said the two inmates cut a hole in the jail fence during their recess period.

“They got out of the yard and then jumped the other jail fence, which is not a razor fence,” Sheriff said.