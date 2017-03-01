MHP makes 44 DUI arrests over holiday period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its New Year’s holiday enforcement period which began Saturday, December 31, at 6 p.m. and ended Sunday, January 1 at midnight.

MHP issued 1276 citations with 44 DUI arrests. 94 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 24 injuries and 4 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates. Due to inclement weather experienced over the weekend, MHP investigated a high number of traffic crashes throughout the short but deadly holiday period.

On Sunday, January 1, 2017 at approximately 1:24 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to crash involving two vehicles and three fatalities in Jefferson Davis County. A 2011 Nissan Murano driven by Jerry B. Harper, 75, of Brookhaven was traveling eastbound on U.S. 84. A 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Harney H. Walker, 27, of New Hebron attempted to cross U.S. 84 in order to reach R.G. Rogers Road.

The Nissan Murano collided with the right passenger side of the Ford Taurus. Harney H. Walker, and Luna Harper, 74, a passenger in the Nissan Murano, were both pronounced dead on scene. Linda Evans, 74, a passenger in the Nissan Murano was transported to a local hospital where she died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

On Sunday, January 1, 2017 at approximately 3:18 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to fatal crash involving one vehicle in Jasper County. A 2008 Honda Civic driven by Nelson Sorto, 31, of Lilburn, Georgia was traveling Southbound on Interstate 59 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Right front passenger Bayron A. Gomez, 30, was pronounced dead on scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.