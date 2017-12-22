MEMA ready to assist Santa

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants residents to know it will be ready to assist Santa Claus as he moves throughout the state Christmas Eve. The forecast is looking good with chilly temperatures, mostly clear skies and no rain across the state. MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson would like to assure all the children in Mississippi that Santa and the reindeer will have smooth sailing.

“We are in close contact with the North Pole and will be tracking Santa as soon as he approaches Mississippi airspace. All the local emergency managers around the state will be prepared to assist should any problems arise,” said Smithson. “Our MEMA family would like to wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas.”

The State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl will be monitoring Santa’s travel through Mississippi and will provide assistance if necessary.

Important tips to remember for Christmas Eve:

Children MUST go to bed early.

Make sure rooftops are clear for Santa and the reindeer to land.

A glass of low-fat milk and plate of cookies should be placed near the Christmas tree.