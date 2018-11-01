Matthew Smith and Indelible Grace to perform January 23 at Parkview

Three Yazoo City churches are joining forces to host the popular Christian music group Matthew Smith and Indelible Grace at Parkview Church of God.

The free concert will be held on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian and Second Presbyterian joined forces to fund the concert, and Parkview agreed to host it. The group has performed to a packed house in Yazoo City before at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Matthew Smith is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who writes brand new melodies to centuries-old hymn texts, helping guide people into emotionally honest worship.

He is a founding member of the Indelible Grace community, whose work has drawn acclaim across denominational lines and is used in churches around the world. Born out of a college ministry, the reimagined hymns have found wide acceptance both among college students and the church at large, joining people who desire to honor tradition with those who want a modern musical approach. His latest album is “Quiet Hymns.”

“What Matthew Smith does it take some of the old hymns and put them to his style of music with the guitar,” said John Michael Pillow, who is helping organize the event. “It really appeals to both the older and younger generation.”

Pillow said Parkview is the perfect place to have the concert.

“They have the best facility in town,” he said.

Rev. Ken Lynch, pastor of Parkview Church of God, said his church was thrilled to have the opportunity to host the concert.

“I think this will be well-attended, especially considering how good their previous performance was in Yazoo City,” Lynch said.

Childcare will be available during the concert.