March 28 is the deadline to file for Homestead Exemption

Yazoo County Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner reminds homeowners that the deadline for filing Homestead Exemption is March 28, 2018.

If you purchased a new home in 2017, and you were living there January 1, 2018, you will need to file for Homestead Exemption for 2018. Ladner said that your deed had to be acknowledged by January 1 and filed by January 7, 2018 to be eligible for 2018.

The requirements for filing Homestead Exemption are:

1. Your Social Security number and your spouse’s if married.

2. The purchase price of your home without finance charges.

3. The amount of your down payment (if any).

4. Current car tag numbers (if you own any vehicles.

5. Proof if you are over 65 years old.

6. Proof if you are 100 percent disabled.

7. Proof if you are a 100 percent service-connected disabled veteran.

If you currently file Homestead Exemption and had any of the following changes in your homestead in 2017, you will need to re-file for 2018:

1. You got married, divorced or separated.

2. You reached the age of 65 or became 100 percent disabled.

3. There was a change in ownership or occupancy of the home.

4. Your spouse died.

5. You acquired property adding to the homestead or sold part of the homestead.

6. You became a 100 percent service-connected disabled veteran.

If any of these changes occurred, you will need to re-file your 2018 Homestead Exemption. If you have any questions contact the Tax Assessor’s office at 662-746-2642.