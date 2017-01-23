Livestock princess and queen to be crowned at banquet

The Yazoo Herald

During the month of December, local livestock exhibitors were interviewed and judged for the crowns of the Yazoo County Livestock Show Association Queen and Princess.

The winners will be announced during the Banquet, which will be held at the Benton Academy Gym in Benton on Friday, January 27, at 6 p.m. The purchase of a $25 Livestock Show Association members will provide admission to the Banquet and may be purchased at the door.

The Yazoo County Livestock Show, for which admission is free, will be held the following day, January 28, at 9 a.m.

The candidates for Yazoo County Livestock Show Princess are:

ALLY RAE PINGREY

Ally Rae Pingrey, the 11-year-old daughter of Peter and Deana Pingrey of Benton, MS. She attends Benton Academy where she is in the sixth grade. Ally Rae is a member of the basketball and softball teams, has also been a cheerleader for three years, and had perfect attendance from the first through the fifth grades. She attends Midway United Methodist Church with her family. She enjoys taking care of all of her animals, riding horses and traveling to team ropings with her mom and dad.

TAYLOR PARHAM

Taylor Parham, the 13-year-old daughter of Richard Parham. She attends Northwest Rankin Middle School and is in the eighth grade and is an A Honor Roll student. Taylor enjoys showing pigs and hunting. She is also a member of the Odyssey Shooting Sports Club and competes in 22 rifle and shotgun. Taylor loves the outdoors and attended last year’s 4-H Conservation Camp.

AVA COLEMAN

Ava Coleman, the 10-year-old daughter of Brandan and Robin Coleman. She attends Bentonia Gibbs, is in the fifth grade, and is on the Honor Roll. She attends and is an active member of Hebron Baptist Church. Ava’s hobbies and interest are drawing, riding horses, spending time with her animals and bugging her family; especially her brother. She likes going to school and spending time with her friends.

MAGGIE RYAN NELSON

Maggie Ryan Nelson, the 11-year-old daughter of Krystal Ivers, and granddaughter of Eddie and Dayna Nelson. She homeschools at the Lighthouse Christian Academy. She is in the sixth grade is an A & B honor roll student, and attends Midway United Methodist Church. Maggie Ryan enjoys 4-wheeler riding, riding horses, hunting, showing livestock and competitive cheering. Maggie Ryan enjoys spending time with her friends and camping at the beach at Fort Pickens, Florida.

ALLIE RAE McBRIDE

Allie Rae McBride, the 8-year-old daughter of Johnathan and April McBride of Coxburg. She attends Central Holmes Christian School and is in the third grade. She is also a member of Harland Creek Baptist Church. Allie Rae enjoys playing softball, gymnastics, riding horses and showing pigs.

OLIVIA McBRIDE

Olivia McBride, the 11-year-old daughter of Johnathan and April McBride of Coxburg. She attends Central Holmes Christian School and is in the sixth grade. She is also a member of Harland Creek Baptist Church. Olivia enjoys playing basketball, dance, gymnastics, softball and showing pigs.

LINDSEY HOGUE

Lindsey Hogue, the 10-year-old daughter of Nicole Hogue of Benton. She attends Benton Academy where she is in the fourth grade and is on the A Honor Roll. Lindsey attends Midway United Methodist Church, and also enjoys going to Black Jack Baptist Church on Wednesday nights. Lindsey loves working with her pigs with her Pappy, working with her horses Little Man and Flicka, going on trail rides and hunting trips with her family, cooking with her great grandma, and playing with her cousins.

LILLY COTTEN

Lilly Cotten, is the 11-year-old daughter of Rob and Kari Cotten of Yazoo City. She attends Bentonia Gibbs Elementary School where she is in the fifth grade and is a member of the robotics club. Lilly and her family attend Parkview Church of God, where she loves to sing, dance and praise with her Cadets for Christ Group. Her favorite animals on the farm are her potbellied pigs, pygmy goats and rabbits, and she loves taking pictures of her horses and all of her animals.

The Queen contestants are:

LINDSEY TWINER

Lindsey Twiner, the 16-year-old daughter of Lester and Tammy Twiner. She is a honor-roll junior at Benton Academy, where she has been on the track and basketball teams; she has earned most improved basketball player and is also a cheerleader. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Yazoo City and is actively involved in the youth group. Lindsey is a member of the Town & Country Horse Club, and participates in riding events on her horses Trooper and Big & Stout. During her spare time Lindsey enjoys reading, shopping, riding horses, going to the movies, kayaking and attending MSU Football games.

KALI COTTEN

Kali Grace Cotten, the 16-year-old daughter of Rob and Kari Cotten of Yazoo City. She attends Yazoo County High School where she is in the tenth grade. Kali attends Parkview Church of God with her family and is an active member in the youth group. She is very active in 4-H in various disciplines, and is currently the President of the 4-H Young Riders Club. As a result of her 4-H involvement with Horses for Handicap, Kali and her siblings, with the help of their parents, take their own petting zoo to schools, birthday parties and festivals. Upon graduation, Kali plans to attend Hinds Community College and MSU to pursue a degree in Agriculture Business.