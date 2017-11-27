Kenneth Brice Upshaw, age 71, passed away on November 27, 2017 . Ken was born in Holmes County on June 13, 1946, to Luther Upshaw and Ruth Shanks Upshaw Carey. His successful career in sales spanned many years and products. His love of people led him to a life of public service. His endeavors include 3 terms as an Alderman in Yazoo City, as well as the creation of a booster club for Yazoo High School athletics. He was a longtime member of the Executive Committee of the Yazoo County Republican Party, working successfully to elect state and national leaders. He also served as a member of the Jaycees and coached youth baseball and football. Ken was a member of Madison United Methodist Church and, formerly, a longtime member of St. John’s United Methodist in Yazoo City, MS.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kaye Nelson; and brother, Owen Upshaw.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Norma Humphries Upshaw; son, Kenneth Bryce Upshaw Jr. and his wife Donis, Canton, MS; grandchildren, Brian Upshaw, Little Rock, AR; Joshua Upshaw, Danielle Upshaw, and Nathan Upshaw, all of Canton, MS; step-granddaughters, Haylee Ferguson (Adam) and Hannah McLain; step-great-grandchild , Zachary Ferguson; brothers, Eddie Upshaw, Vicksburg, MS and Sid Upshaw, Pickens, MS.