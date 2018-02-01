It's time to file for homestead exemption

Yazoo County Tax Assessor Beverly S. Ladner reminds residents that the time for filing homestead exemption is between January 2 and March 30, 2018.

New homeowners will need to bring their Social Security numbers, the purchase price of their home without any finance charges included, the amount of their down payment, tag numbers for all of their vehicles, proof of age if over age 65 and proof if they are 100 percent disabled.

If you are currently receiving homestead exemption and any of the following changes took place during 2017, you will need to re-file for 2018:

1. Change in ownership or occupancy of the home, or you added a new spouse.

2. Purchase of additional property that may be eligible.

3. You were divorced or a spouse died.

4. Either owner had a 65th birthday in 2017.

5. Either owner became disabled in 2017. This requires proof that you are totally or 100 percent unemployable disabled. If the Social Security letter does not state this, you must bring a doctor’s letter stating that you are disabled along with the Social Security letter.

6. If you are a 100 percent service-connected disabled veteran, you will need to bring proof or VA car tags.

If you have any questions, contact the Tax Assessor’s office at 662-746-2642 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.