It's time to file for Homestead Exemption

Yazoo County Tax Assessor Beverly Ladner reminds residents that the time to file for Homestead Exemption is between January 3 and March 31.

New homeowners need to bring the Social Security numbers, the purchase price of their home without finance charges included, the amount of down payment and tag numbers on all of their vehicles. Anyone 65 or older needs to provide proof of age, and anyone who is 100 percent disabled will need to show proof.

Who needs

to refile

If you currently receiving Homestead Exemption and any of the following changes occurred in 2016, you will need to re-file for 2017:

1. Change the ownership or occupancy of the home or added new spouse.

2. Purchase of additional property that may be eligible.

3. Divorced or deceased spouse.

4. Either owner turned 65 in 2016.

5. Either owner became 100 percent disabled in 2016. If you are 100 percent disabled, you must provide proof of disability which states that you are totally or 100 percent unemployable along with the Social Security letter.

6. If you are a 100 percent service connected disable veteran, you will need to bring proof.

For more

information

If you have any questions, contact the tax assessor's office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 662-746-2642.